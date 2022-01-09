Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Rating Increased to Buy at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SU. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. ATB Capital reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.79.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of SU opened at C$33.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$21.07 and a twelve month high of C$34.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.32. The firm has a market cap of C$48.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.11.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 4.0700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.