Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It is developing several product candidates in neurology and psychiatry to address opportunities in epilepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $29.73 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $148.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,484,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,865,000 after buying an additional 29,869 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,276,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,086,000 after buying an additional 144,093 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,135,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after buying an additional 52,205 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,245,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,344,000 after buying an additional 104,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,061,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,688,000 after buying an additional 88,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

