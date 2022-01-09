Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will report ($0.67) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.94). Sutro Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($1.48) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.88). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.13) to ($2.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 213.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STRO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of STRO stock opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $484.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.81. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 59.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the second quarter worth $813,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 81.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 23,960 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $1,316,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

