SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Holdings Boosted by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,025 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.70, for a total transaction of $183,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total transaction of $674,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,888 shares of company stock worth $15,991,884 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB opened at $733.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $412.23 and a one year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $710.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $640.89.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.74.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.