SVB Leerink Lowers Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Price Target to $14.00

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Equillium’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.97) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.22) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EQ. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Equillium in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.95.

NASDAQ EQ opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Equillium has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equillium will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equillium during the third quarter valued at $74,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equillium in the second quarter worth about $181,000. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equillium in the second quarter worth about $457,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equillium in the third quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equillium by 38.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6.

