Swiss National Bank Has $45.41 Million Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 558,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Bunge were worth $45,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BG. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Bunge by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bunge by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Bunge by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bunge news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $68,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Shares of BG stock opened at $97.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $97.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.11 and its 200 day moving average is $83.52.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

