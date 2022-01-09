Swiss National Bank Has $51.72 Million Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $51,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on PKG. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

PKG stock opened at $137.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.35.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.