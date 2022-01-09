Swiss National Bank Has $54.82 Million Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,464,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 157,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $54,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 213.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 88.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $13.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.0282 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.18.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

