Swiss National Bank Sells 26,000 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 924,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Essential Utilities worth $42,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 4.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth $523,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 77.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth $337,000. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.11 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day moving average is $48.57.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $361.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.64%.

Separately, Barclays raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

