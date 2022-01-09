Swiss National Bank Sells 28,000 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $50,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth $294,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 24,587 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 414,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,090,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth $609,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $100,154.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $995,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XRAY opened at $56.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

