Swiss National Bank Sells 4,500 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Vail Resorts worth $53,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1,510.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $308.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.41 and a 12-month high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

In other news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total transaction of $32,467,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total value of $615,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTN. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.43.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

