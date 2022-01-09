Swiss National Bank Sells 52,500 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,964,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $48,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 249,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.78.

Shares of TECK opened at $30.41 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $30.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.0399 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.68%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.