Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SCMWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC cut Swisscom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.00.

Swisscom stock opened at $55.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.15. Swisscom has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $61.06.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. On average, analysts expect that Swisscom will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

