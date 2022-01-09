Swop Trading Down 22.2% Over Last Week (SWOP)

Swop (CURRENCY:SWOP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Swop coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.56 or 0.00010843 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Swop has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. Swop has a market capitalization of $8.60 million and approximately $14,277.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swop alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00057820 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00085388 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,119.08 or 0.07419983 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,017.41 or 0.99955309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00071599 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006703 BTC.

About Swop

Swop’s total supply is 1,890,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,887,635 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Swop Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.