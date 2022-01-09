Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,890 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,417 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,645,000 after acquiring an additional 72,007 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,080,000 after acquiring an additional 259,471 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synaptics alerts:

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $1,250,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total transaction of $2,416,508.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNA stock opened at $252.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 79.27, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.12. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $96.88 and a one year high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.69.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.