SynLev (SYN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $785,026.00

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One SynLev coin can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. SynLev has a market capitalization of $97,662.53 and approximately $785,026.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SynLev has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00065905 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005708 BTC.

SynLev Coin Profile

SYN is a coin. SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 coins. SynLev’s official Twitter account is @SynLevdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SynLev is medium.com/@synlev . The official website for SynLev is www.synlev.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SynLev is a group of synthetic leveraged asset pairs built and tokenized on Ethereum, price fed data from Chainlink oracles. The goal of SynLev is to provide decentralized, trustless, and non-KYC gated leveraged assets that behave similarly to traditional leveraged ETF’s (e.g. 3X BULL ETH/USD token). Traditionally leverage is achieved through debt or fund re-balancing. SynLev assets do not require fund re-balancing or any form of debt. SynLev assets are deployed in pairs and are collateralized by both the ETH required to mint the tokens, the performance of the opposing asset, and liquidity providers. This system enables unique benefits. Foremost there is no need for an individual counterparty, the effective counterparty for a BEAR token is the entire equity of a BULL token and liquidity providers, greatly reducing counterparty risk. Token pairs are isolated, dramatic price movement cannot affect liquidity of the entire system. Assets do not rely on pooled shared collateral, there is no limit to the number of assets that can be minted. Assets always retain 100% liquidity. “

