Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,096 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4,925.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY opened at $49.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average of $50.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.33 and a 52 week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLY. Piper Sandler downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.59.

In related news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $556,311.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $116,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,274 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

