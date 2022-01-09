Synovus Financial Corp Has $823,000 Stock Position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,050 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in South State were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of South State by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of South State by 11.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of South State by 0.7% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 27,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of South State by 20.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in South State by 3.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $90.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.42. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. South State Co. has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.87.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

