Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Capri were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in Capri during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Capri during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $61.84 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $40.45 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.16.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.74.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.