Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,859 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,253,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,275,868,000 after acquiring an additional 96,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in American Water Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,331,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,271,000 after purchasing an additional 66,121 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in American Water Works by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,113,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,312,000 after purchasing an additional 103,089 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Water Works by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,191,000 after purchasing an additional 747,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,254,000 after purchasing an additional 73,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $173.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.67.

In related news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $718,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

