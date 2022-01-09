Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,064 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 125.8% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,150,000 after acquiring an additional 58,705 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $54.62 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average of $55.04.

