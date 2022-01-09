Tadpole Finance Price Hits $6.18 (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $1.42 million and $1,016.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be bought for about $6.18 or 0.00014584 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00058942 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00083944 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,184.61 or 0.07516775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00071721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,375.73 or 1.00021290 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tadpole Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tadpole Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

