Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives $48.95 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.42.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,045,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.23.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,226,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,314,231,000 after buying an additional 1,207,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,123,309 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,402,000 after purchasing an additional 141,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 56.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639,782 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 166.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $263,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 3.8% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,032 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $199,095,000 after purchasing an additional 198,170 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

