Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $260.10.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Raymond James lifted their target price on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 48.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,686 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,262,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Target by 34.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $480,847,000 after acquiring an additional 536,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,052,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,216. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. Target has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Target will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.