TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TASK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

TaskUs stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.10. 545,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,499. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.83. TaskUs has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $85.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.81 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TaskUs will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $499,377,070.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TASK. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in TaskUs during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TaskUs by 429.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TaskUs during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in TaskUs during the third quarter valued at $152,000. 20.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

