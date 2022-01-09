TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,516,798 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 21,169 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Imperial Oil worth $47,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 84.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 124,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 57,053 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter worth about $2,327,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 119,908 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 587,646 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,546,000 after buying an additional 53,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 303.0% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

IMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.07.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $38.48 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $38.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2189 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.23%.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

