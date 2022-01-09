TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,510 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $50,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,861,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,131,000 after buying an additional 107,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 22.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,592,000 after buying an additional 453,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 22.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,636,000 after buying an additional 429,140 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,823,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,559,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 3.4% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,490,000 after buying an additional 57,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LSPD shares. Scotiabank upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $36.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 3.95. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $130.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average of $81.97.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

