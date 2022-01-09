TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,443 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $42,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.48.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.16%.

In other news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

