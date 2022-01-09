TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 118,663 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,093,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,663 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Exelon worth $52,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.71.

Exelon stock opened at $56.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.01. The company has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

