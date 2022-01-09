TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 532 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 201,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $54,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Masimo by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 37,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Masimo by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Masimo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its position in Masimo by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 534,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $144,654,000 after purchasing an additional 64,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $254.00 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MASI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 8,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.83, for a total transaction of $2,531,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 27,599 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.36, for a total transaction of $8,317,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,389 shares of company stock worth $40,425,338 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

