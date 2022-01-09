TD Securities Raises AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$53.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.83.
BOS opened at C$43.46 on Wednesday. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of C$16.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.11.
About AirBoss of America
AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.
