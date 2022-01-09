TD Securities Raises AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$53.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.83.

BOS opened at C$43.46 on Wednesday. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of C$16.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.11.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$141.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$139.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 2.6499999 EPS for the current year.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

