Tdam USA Inc. Buys 3,113 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tdam USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $5,696,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.04 and a 200-day moving average of $62.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.73%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.57.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

