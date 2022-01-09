Tdam USA Inc. Sells 3,910 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Tdam USA Inc. trimmed its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.27 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average is $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 140.26%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.