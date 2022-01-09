TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $158.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.16. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.87 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.