Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will post sales of $3.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nineteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.61 billion and the lowest is $2.84 billion. Teck Resources reported sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year sales of $10.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.30 billion to $11.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $12.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on TECK shares. TheStreet upgraded Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,727,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,283,000 after purchasing an additional 58,427 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,265,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,607,000 after purchasing an additional 417,123 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 9.7% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,212,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,651,000 after purchasing an additional 639,153 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 22.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,793,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 10.4% in the third quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 5,322,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,576,000 after purchasing an additional 502,143 shares during the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TECK traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $30.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,149,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,992. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.68%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

