Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,200 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of TIIAY opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50. Telecom Italia has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $5.65.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Telecom Italia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Telecom Italia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

