Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 210.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on TFX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.91.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFX stock opened at $316.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.00 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $327.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.52.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.