TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TIXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.60.
NYSE TIXT opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion and a PE ratio of 120.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $39.91.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 5.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter worth $59,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 7.6% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 35,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 32.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.
About TELUS International (Cda)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
