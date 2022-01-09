TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TIXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.60.

NYSE TIXT opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion and a PE ratio of 120.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $39.91.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.69 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 5.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter worth $59,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 7.6% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 35,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 32.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

