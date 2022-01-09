Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 37,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPST. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,243,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,271,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,204,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,005,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 1,581.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 77,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of TPST stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.16). On average, analysts anticipate that Tempest Therapeutics will post -6.41 EPS for the current year.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

