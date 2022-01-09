Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $924.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $889.87.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,026.96 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 332.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,073.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $856.88.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,292,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,554,314 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 66.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $957,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 45.6% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 476 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.