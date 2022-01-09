Tether (USDT) Achieves Market Cap of $78.30 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last week, Tether has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Tether coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC on exchanges. Tether has a total market capitalization of $78.30 billion and approximately $47.85 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00059164 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00088699 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.98 or 0.07486556 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,943.99 or 0.99878522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00071253 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006525 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 82,008,976,093 coins and its circulating supply is 78,291,666,627 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.