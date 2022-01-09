The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.82 Billion

Analysts predict that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will post $17.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Boeing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.00 billion to $19.26 billion. Boeing posted sales of $15.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boeing will report full-year sales of $65.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.49 billion to $66.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $86.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.17 billion to $91.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boeing.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.70.

BA stock traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.50. 9,516,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,574,597. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.07. The company has a market cap of $126.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.51. Boeing has a one year low of $185.26 and a one year high of $278.57.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 12,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 675 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 376.9% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 5,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boeing (BA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.