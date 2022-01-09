The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Holdings Raised by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 33.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies makes up approximately 1.7% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,762,000 after acquiring an additional 884,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,398,000 after acquiring an additional 681,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,193,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,770,000 after acquiring an additional 580,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.60.

In related news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $354.93. The stock had a trading volume of 936,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,708. The company has a 50-day moving average of $351.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $127.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.97 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

