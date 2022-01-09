The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $11,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 686,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,273,000 after buying an additional 215,993 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 168,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,500,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total value of $469,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.60.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $354.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.97 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.49.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.