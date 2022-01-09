The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $72.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.74 and a 200-day moving average of $68.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.62%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

