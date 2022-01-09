The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

The Mission Group (LON:TMG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON TMG opened at GBX 64 ($0.86) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 66.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 72.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.11. The Mission Group has a 12-month low of GBX 60.50 ($0.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 91.75 ($1.24).

The Mission Group Company Profile

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

