The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

The Mission Group (LON:TMG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Shares of LON TMG opened at GBX 64 ($0.86) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 66.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 72.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.11. The Mission Group has a 12-month low of GBX 60.50 ($0.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 91.75 ($1.24).
The Mission Group Company Profile
Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for The Mission Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mission Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.