The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.38 Billion

Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will post $20.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.25 billion and the highest is $20.56 billion. Procter & Gamble reported sales of $19.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full year sales of $79.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.04 billion to $79.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $82.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.48 billion to $83.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

PG stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.74. 6,098,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,311,098. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.33. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $165.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

