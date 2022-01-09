The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.6% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,128,000 after acquiring an additional 857,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,266,000 after purchasing an additional 235,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338,202 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $162.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.33. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $165.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

