The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $125.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $110.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

RSTGF opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The Restaurant Group has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

