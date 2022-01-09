The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of The RMR Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RMR Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.68. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $47.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.43.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 71.36%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 95.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 176.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

